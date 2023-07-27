FM meets delegation of Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the delegation of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and discussed the pension fund's investment plan for the country.

The delegation was led by CPPIB president and CEO John Graham.

''During the interaction, the CPPIB delegation briefed Smt. @nsitharaman regarding their global engagement and outlook, the current details of engagement with India as well their plans for #investment going forward,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Graham appreciated the host of reforms undertaken by the government over the years to facilitate long-term private investment in India.

During the meeting, the finance minister outlined various investment opportunities across sectors that CPPIB may like to consider during Amrit Kaal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)