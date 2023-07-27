Trump lawyers arrive at office of U.S. special counsel -ABC News
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday, ABC News reported.
Trump said on July 18 he had received a letter from Smith stating that he is a target of a grand jury investigation of efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Smith
- ABC News
- Trump
- Jack Smith
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US says it no longer deems Donald Trump immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
US Domestic News Roundup: US says it no longer deems Donald Trump immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit; Biden's pick for top U.S. general warns on Republican blocking promotions and more
Sports News Roundup: Ricciardo says he's refreshed and ready to go; Champion Smith still confident despite slow start and more
Golf-Champion Smith still confident despite slow start
Donald Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case