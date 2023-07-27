Left Menu

Trump lawyers arrive at office of U.S. special counsel -ABC News

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:52 IST
Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday, ABC News reported, the day a grand jury meets in the investigation of efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election defeat.

Trump said on July 18 he had received a letter from Smith stating that he is a target of that investigation, which includes events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. It is not uncommon for defense attorneys to meet with federal prosecutors prior to them seeking an indictment, in the hopes of convincing them not to bring charges against their client.

Trump's attorneys previously met with officials at the Justice Department, including Smith, before a grand jury in Miami indicted him for mishandling classified records and obstructing justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

