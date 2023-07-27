Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS govt for leaving farmers high and dry

The BRS government has not fulfilled farm loan waiver and the farmers are suffering as they are also not getting crop loans, he alleged.The Chief Minister had announced Rs 10,000 per acre for crop loss due to rains but that has not been done, he said.The Dharani integrated land records management system of the state government has become a problem for farmers, Reddy alleged.Observing that the NDA government has taken several pro-farmer measures, he said 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras have been set up across the country.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:03 IST
Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS govt for leaving farmers high and dry
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Telangana BJP unit president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday attacked the BRS government for allegedly not fulfilling its promises, including farmers' loan waiver and free fertilisers for them. Speaking at the inauguration of a PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendra (PMKSK) here, he said the BRS government is doing injustice to farmers by not implementing the crop insurance scheme.

The BRS government has talked about making Telangana the 'seed bowl of India' but spurious seeds have emerged as a problem in the state, he charged. The state government claimed that it would put down the menace of spurious seeds with an iron hand and it should say as to how many police cases have been filed in checking the problem of spurious seeds, said Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made tall claims about providing free fertilisers to farmers and what happened to his announcement, Reddy asked. ''Why you are not giving free fertilisers (to farmers)?'' The NDA government at the Centre provides heavy subsidy on a bag of urea, he said. The BRS government has not fulfilled farm loan waiver and the farmers are suffering as they are also not getting crop loans, he alleged.

The Chief Minister had announced Rs 10,000 per acre for crop loss due to rains but that has not been done, he said.

The 'Dharani' integrated land records management system of the state government has become a problem for farmers, Reddy alleged.

Observing that the NDA government has taken several pro-farmer measures, he said 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras have been set up across the country. He said over 4,000 such centres among these are being opened in Telangana.

The BJP would make 'Pragati Bhavan' (CM's camp office-cum-official residence) as 'Praja (people's) Pragati Bhavan' if it comes to power, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023