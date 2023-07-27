Foreign powers trying to create issues over human rights violations to put pressure on us: B'desh minister

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday dismissed allegations of human rights violations in his country and claimed that "certain foreign powers were trying to manufacture an issue" to exert undue pressure on the South Asian nation.

Mahmud said that the general elections in Bangladesh, due in January next year, will be held as per the norms laid down in the country's Constitution.

''The allegations of human rights violations in our country are not correct. The human rights conditions in Bangladesh are much better than in the countries of those foreign powers that are raising questions about ours. We don't want foreign powers to interfere in our internal matters,'' Mahmud told reporters at Kolkata Press Club here.

The foreign powers who are questioning the track record of human rights in Bangladesh are doing so ''to keep our country under pressure'', he said.

''There have been racist attacks in the United States too. If there is any issue in India, do these foreign powers dare to question it? The answer is no, as it is an internal matter of a sovereign nation,'' he said.

''But these foreign powers, especially the West, single out Bangladesh to keep us under pressure and to control us to some extent as Bangladesh is geo-politically very important,'' Mahmud said.

Speaking on the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, Mahmud ruled out the possibility of a caretaker government conducting elections there.

''The elections will be held per the norms in our Constitution. We have an independent Election Commission. It was the BNP which had earlier tried to incite violence and disturb the peaceful atmosphere of our country,'' he said.

Hitting out at opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the minister said, ''BNP's politics revolves around hate and violence.'' Regarding Dhaka's growing closeness with China, Mahmud said Beijing's investment in Bangladesh has decreased in recent years.

''If you go by the data, China's investment in Bangladesh has decreased over the years. But yes, they get some contracts as their bidding rates are very low,'' he added. Speaking on India-Bangladesh relations, he said that people-to-people relations, more than government-to-government ties, have helped strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries. ''Our bilateral relations are diverse. Bangladesh can never forget India's role during our Liberation War in 1971. It is more of a heart-to-heart relationship between the two nations,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)