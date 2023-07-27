Left Menu

DCW chief Swati Maliwal demands strong action against culprits in Udipi video case, Meerut incident

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday demanded strong action against the guilty in the Udupi video recording incident and the case of sexual exploitation of a minor in Meerut.The case of the alleged recording of video of a girl in a college washroom by her classmates in Udupi has sparked a furore in Karnataka.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday demanded strong action against the guilty in the Udupi video recording incident and the case of sexual exploitation of a minor in Meerut.

The case of the alleged recording of video of a girl in a college washroom by her classmates in Udupi has sparked a furore in Karnataka. An FIR has been registered against three girl students.

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a youth was arrested, along with two of his accomplices, for allegedly ''sexually exploiting'' a minor girl and circulating an objectionable video of her.

Maliwal was on a visit to Manipur from July 23 where she visited relief camps to interact with women victims of the ethnic violence in the state ''Just came back to Delhi from Manipur. Heard about crimes against women in Meerut and Udupi. Both cases are highly condemnable and strongest action should be taken against the guilty,'' she said in a tweet.

During her Manipur visit, Maliwal met the families of the two women who were stripped and paraded.

She also called on state Governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the situation in the state.

