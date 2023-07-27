Left Menu

PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi undergoes dialysis at Ghaziabad hospital

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:49 IST
PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi undergoes dialysis at Ghaziabad hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi underwent dialysis at the district combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar here.

Hospital officials said it was a routine procedure as he requires dialysis twice a week.

He came to the hospital in the morning as an ordinary patient without any protocol and official programme, but security arrangements were made at the facility for him, they said.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Vinod Chand Pandey told PTI Prahlad Modi was successfully administered blood dialysis. On Wednesday, he stayed at his friend's house in Pratap Vihar and met Ghaziabad ADM (city) Gambhir Singh who is a distant relative of the family. Some traders and industrialists also welcomed Modi on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023