Left Menu

Trump lawyers told to expect indictment -NBC News

Any indictment in the election case would represent a second round of federal charges from Smith, who was appointed in November by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Trump's attorneys previously met with officials at the Justice Department, including Smith, before a grand jury in Miami indicted Trump in June.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:02 IST
Trump lawyers told to expect indictment -NBC News
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's attorneys have been told to expect an indictment against the former U.S. president from a federal investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The report did not say when to expect the indictment. Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating actions by Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, to try to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Officials have testified that during his final months in office, Trump pressured them with false claims of widespread voter fraud. His supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6, 2021, bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win. Trump said on July 18 he had received a letter from Smith stating that he was a target of the probe.

Several U.S. news outlets reported Trump's lawyers had arrived at a Justice Department building and were meeting with officials in Smith's office. It is not uncommon for defense attorneys to meet with federal prosecutors before an indictment.

Trump is already the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, which he has sought to portray as a politically motivated witch hunt. Any indictment in the election case would represent a second round of federal charges from Smith, who was appointed in November by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump's attorneys previously met with officials at the Justice Department, including Smith, before a grand jury in Miami indicted Trump in June. Trump pleaded not guilty in Miami to a 37-count indictment charging him with unlawfully retaining classified government documents after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing justice. Prosecutors accused him of risking some of the most sensitive U.S. national security secrets.

The first charges brought against Trump came in March when a grand jury convened by Manhattan's district attorney indicted him. Trump in April pleaded not guilty to a 34 charges accusing him of falsifying business records concerning a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with him. Trump, 77, leads a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates as he seeks a rematch with Biden, 80, next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023