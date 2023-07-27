Left Menu

Nearly two months into his term, Nigeria's leader finally proposes cabinet to legislators

Nigerias President Bola Tinubu on Thursday forwarded 28 ministerial nominees to federal legislators for confirmation as he seeks to finally set up his cabinet to lead Africas most populous country.The long-awaited list featuring six women was presented to the Nigerian Senate by Tinubus chief of staff Femi Gbajabiamila, a day before the deadline and nearly two months after the Nigerian leader took office.On the list with no assigned portfolios are four former governors and three presidential aides.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:09 IST
Nearly two months into his term, Nigeria's leader finally proposes cabinet to legislators
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on Thursday forwarded 28 ministerial nominees to federal legislators for confirmation as he seeks to finally set up his cabinet to lead Africa's most populous country.

The long-awaited list featuring six women was presented to the Nigerian Senate by Tinubu's chief of staff Femi Gbajabiamila, a day before the deadline and nearly two months after the Nigerian leader took office.

On the list with no assigned portfolios are four former governors and three presidential aides. It also features prominent professionals such as Muhammed Ali Pate, a former Nigerian health minister and former director at World Bank who recently turned down an appointment to lead the global vaccine alliance Gavi.

Tinubu on May 29 took the reins of Africa's largest economy, a nation of more than 210 million people, after promising to build on the achievements of his successor and end chronic bad governance that has stifled development.

In addition to his pledge to end the deadly violence in the hard-hit northern region, the 71-year-old also promised to revive the economy, which has been struggling with surging inflation, high debt and job losses since the pandemic. But he has had a rough start in office with continued extrajudicial killings and economic hardship worsened by some of his policies. These include putting an end to gas subsidies that have been in place for decades but without social welfare programmes in place to cushion the effect.

Analysts urged the Nigerian president to discontinue the long tradition of rewarding loyalists with ministerial positions. "He must ensure that their appointments are fit to what their expertise really is," said Idayat Hassan, who leads the West Africa-focused Centre for Democracy and Development.

She also urged the president to focus on Nigeria's most pressing challenges in the security and economic sectors. "There can't be prosperity without peace and stability, so prioritising security and the economy should go hand in hand," said Hassan.

The date for the confirmation of the ministerial nominees has not been set by legislators. The process usually takes a few days and the current nominees are expected to be confirmed, as Tinubu's party has a majority in the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023