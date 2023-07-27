Left Menu

Opposition to hold next meeting of 26-party INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25, 26: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:12 IST
Opposition to hold next meeting of 26-party INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25, 26: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties will hold the next meeting of their 26-member INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25 and 26, sources said on Thursday.

The third meeting of the bloc will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress, they said.

This is the first time that the opposition meeting will be held in a state where no member of the INDIA bloc is in power.

While the first meeting of opposition parties was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Patna, the second was held in Bengaluru and hosted by the Congress.

The Mumbai Summit -- as it is being called by INDIA bloc parties -- is significant as discussions regarding seat sharing are expected to be taken up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023