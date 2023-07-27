Left Menu

Vatican and Vietnam agree on first post-war resident papal representative

The Vatican and Vietnam have reached a definitive agreement for the Holy See to have a Resident Papal Representative in Hanoi, a joint statement said on Thursday, a step that could lead to full diplomatic relations with the communist-run country. The move, first reported by Reuters on July 16, was announced shortly after Pope Francis received Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in a private audience.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:45 IST
The Vatican and Vietnam have reached a definitive agreement for the Holy See to have a Resident Papal Representative in Hanoi, a joint statement said on Thursday, a step that could lead to full diplomatic relations with the communist-run country.

The move, first reported by Reuters on July 16, was announced shortly after Pope Francis received Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in a private audience. The joint statement said the two sides wished "to continue advancing bilateral relations".

According to a senior Holy See official, the Vatican has officially but privately also asked China to allow a permanent papal representative in Beijing. Vatican officials hope that Vietnam's acceptance could help to persuade Beijing to do the same, diplomats told Reuters.

