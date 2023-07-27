Biden seeks heat hazard alert, provides $1 bln to plant trees
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had asked Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to issue a heat hazard alert, clarifying that workers have heat-related protections as temperatures soar nationwide.
Biden, speaking at the White House, also said that the U.S. Forest Service will award $1 billion grants to help towns and cities plant trees to repel heat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Julie Su
- Joe Biden
- Acting Labor
- Biden
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Senator Manchin to oppose Julie Su's nomination as labor secretary
President Joe Biden says he's 'serious' about pursuing prisoner exchange for Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, reports AP.
US Senator Manchin to oppose Julie Su's nomination as labor secretary
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden