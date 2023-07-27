Biden seeks heat hazard alert, provides $1 bln to plant trees

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had asked Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to issue a heat hazard alert, clarifying that workers have heat-related protections as temperatures soar nationwide.

Biden, speaking at the White House, also said that the U.S. Forest Service will award $1 billion grants to help towns and cities plant trees to repel heat.

