Left Menu

On Kharge advice, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest, continue it during day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 22:16 IST
On Kharge advice, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest, continue it during day
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party MPs, staging a round-the-clock protest in the Parliament House Complex against his suspension, will now hold the agitation only when parliamentary proceedings are on and not during the night.

The decision was taken after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the suspended Rajya Sabha MP not to sit in protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament's proceedings conclude.

He told Singh that the sit-in should be started when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses are adjourned for the day.

Singh readily agreed to Kharge's suggestion and said he would follow what the leader of the opposition bloc said.

Kharge, along with other Congress members and those of other opposition parties, had come to join Singh's protest when he gave his suggestion.

''Fellow MPs of team INDIA came along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the protest site. INDIA has unanimously decided that the protest will continue, and start every day at 10 am and continue for the day till the Parliament proceedings continue,'' Singh later said in Hindi on Twitter.

Singh has been protesting in the Parliament premises since his suspension Monday from Rajya Sabha for ''unruly behaviour'' for the entire session which ends on August 11.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions every day since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023