Point out single instance where I interfered in govt functioning: Punjab Governor Purohit

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday threw a challenge to anyone to point out a single instance where he interfered in the state government's functioning.

His remarks come amid a tussle between the AAP government and the Raj Bhawan over various issues, including holding of two-day Assembly session last month.

''I am using the word challenge...that point out a single instance where I interfered in government functioning. I never violated what is my right, nor will I ever do so,'' Purohit told reporters in Jalandhar.

''But anyone who violates the Constitution, be it any government, as a governor I have to protect the Constitution,'' the governor, who is touring the flood-affected areas, said.

Purohit on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the second time in a week, saying that calling of the two-day Assembly session last month was "patently illegal".

''Session yadi illegal hai, toh usme jo kaam kiya woh toh reh nahin sakta na legal (If the session is illegal, then the work done during it cannot remain legal),'' the governor said, when asked about the four bills passed during the two-day Assembly session in June.

When asked that Mann has exuded confidence that the four bills will be cleared, the governor replied, ''I am saying that the two-day session is not as per the law, it is illegal. And I am saying that on the basis of the Constitution''.

To another related question pertaining to the statement of Mann on the bills, Governor quipped, ''He must be having a different Constitution copy.'' Asked about the claims that government can hold extended session of the Budget session without governor's permission, Purohit said, ''When is session extended...it is done when a session is in progress and some business remains to be transacted. But that was the Budget session and the budget debate was held and budget was passed..'' Purohit on July 17 had said the calling of the Assembly session was likely a breach of law and procedure and had indicated that he may not sign off soon on the bills passed during that sitting of the House.

The governor's response had come after Mann urged him to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. It was one of the four Bills passed during the June 19-20 session.

In his latest communique on Monday, the governor also reminded Mann that his letters to him remained unattended which the CM had called as "love letters".

''The Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish the information sought by the Governor under the Article 167 of the Constitution... And in the Vidhan Sabha he says Governor is in the habit of writing love letters, is this not a contempt of the Governor,'' Purohit said.

Mann had last month produced a number of letters written to him by Purohit, calling them ''love letters,'' and said that instead of writing such letters the governor should have raised the issues like the Rural Development Fund allegedly withheld by the Centre.

