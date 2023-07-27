BJP failed to play its role both at Centre, Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the Manipur issue and alleged the BJP's government in the Centre has ''failed completely'' as the party did as opposition in Rajasthan.

Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar and invoked sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's ''red diary'' to claim that the ''dark deeds'' recorded in it will lead to the Congress' defeat in the Assembly elections.

Pilot hit out at the prime minister while interacting with reporters in Tonk and said that Modi did not talk about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and is also maintaining silence on the Manipur violence issue.

''The BJP has not been able to play the role of opposition properly in Rajasthan. The Modi government at the Centre has completely failed. The BJP has completely failed to play its role both at the Centre and in the state,'' the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

''It's been three months. Law and order have collapsed in the northeastern state and people there do not have faith in government.

''There have been so many deaths. People in Manipur have adopted an aggressive attitude. Rapes and violence are happening. The prime minister is maintaining silence when the entire opposition wants the issue to be discussed (in Parliament),'' he said.

Pilot said, ''During the prime minister's visit we expected him to talk on ERCP but he did not. He did not talk about the state's issues and he was silent on Manipur as well.'' About the assembly election in Rajasthan slated later this year, the Congress leader said, ''We have to take everyone along and give a befitting reply to the forces trying to break the country.'' Accusing the BJP dispensation at the Centre of weakening democracy in the country in the last nine years, he alleged that it misused government agencies.

Pilot held the Modi government responsible for the rising inflation, unemployment as well as not working for the welfare of farmers. He called upon Congress workers to stand united to make the party victorious in the upcoming assembly elections as well as in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

