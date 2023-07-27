Stalin likens DMK to elephant, says his party will demonstrate its power to rivals

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday likened his party to an elephant and its strength and said if provoked, the jumbo would show its prowess to its political rivals.

Writing to party workers, Stalin referred to the DMK's training session held on July 26 in Tiruchirappalli for the party's booth agents and said the huge turnout signalled the victory of I.N.D.I.A alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. About 12,645 booth agents from 15 party districts in the Cauvery delta region took part in the DMK meet.

He pointed to the party sending to its booth functionaries an e-booklet on the DMK regime's welfare schemes and its benefits. The ruling party chief underlined the importance of social media to reach out to the people and said: ''Our political enemies only spread lies. Defamatory content and rumours are wantonly circulated through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.'' ''Lies are like a swarm of moths. Though they spread fast, they have a short life span. Truth has got the strength of an elephant. It knows to calmly bless (people) with its trunk and also encircle and throw away a person,'' he said.

Further, the DMK chief said: ''The Dravidian movement has a true history and has the responsibility of governance. Hence, through peaceful and constructive work, we are delivering (welfare schemes/projects/good governance and its benefits) benefits to the people. The elephant will show its strength to political rivals who think of provoking it.'' The DMK veteran referred to him slamming the BJP at the Tiruchirappalli party meet and the need to dislodge it from power at the Centre. The I.N.D.I.A alliance has been formed to save India and trounce 'fascist' forces, he said. The party-led regime's Dravidian model of good governance has benefitted every family in the state through one welfare scheme or the other, he said adding such schemes has led to a cut in their monthly expenditure. Fare-free travel for women in state-run town buses, free breakfast in government schools, new power connections to farmers are among the schemes implemented by the DMK government.

