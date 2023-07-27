Trump: lawyers had productive meeting with Justice Department

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said his lawyers had a productive meeting with the Justice Department on Thursday but that "no indication of notice was given during the meeting."

NBC reported earlier that Trump's attorneys have been told to expect an indictment against the former U.S. president from a federal investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

