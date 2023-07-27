Siddaramaiah reaches out to Legislators in CLP meeting amid brewing discontent in party

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a Congress Legislature Party meeting on Thursday, amid reports of discontent brewing within the ruling party, within two months of coming to power.

In the meeting, the legislators and Ministers are said to have expressed their views and stated their respective positions, following which the CM asked them to share their grievances directly with him and discuss them within the party forum.

The gathering gained significance as it came amid reports that as many as 30 legislators have written to Siddaramaiah and party leadership expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies.

Legislators are said to be miffed and have complained that they had not been able to get work done in their constituencies, and also transfers (of Government servants) as requested, and have expressed unhappiness regarding Ministers, alleging non-cooperation.

The recent statement by senior party leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, that he knows “how to make and bring down a chief minister”, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's claims that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple the government, has added fuel to the speculation and is indicative that all is not well within the ruling party.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, however have been maintaining that there is no disgruntlement in the party and MLAs letters they received were with a request to call CLP meeting, and not to complain. According to party sources, while legislators shared their concerns regarding developmental works in their constituencies, alleged non cooperation of Ministers among others in the meeting, Ministers stated their and administrative position in this regard.

In the cabinet meeting held earlier this evening too, Ministers are said to have clarified to the Chief Minister by stating their position, especially with respect to transfers.

Following this, Siddaramaiah told legislators that despite the administrative pressure, he will call a district-wise meeting of MLAs once a month and discuss issues pertaining to constituencies.

''I will see to it that the work that needs to be done urgently by the government is done adequately. If there is any discontent, tell me directly about it and discuss them in the party platform,'' he said.

At the meeting attended by most of his cabinet colleagues, the CM also tried to explain to MLAs about constraints in providing funds to constituencies for certain major developmental works.

Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government cannot provide for development this year because of financial constraints caused by the implementation of the five poll 'guarantees'.

Siddaramaiah, addressing the CLP meet, hit out at the BJP, calling it a 'factory of lies,' and asked party colleagues to be cautious about it.

''First they create lies. Then they spread that through their Parivar (family) of lies, and then they will ensure that discussions take place in the media on the same lie. Workers in the factory of lies peddle lies and project it as truth. They spend a lot on this. We should understand all this properly and act responsibly,'' he urged.

Listing out the responsibilities that were in front of him and his government on coming to power like bringing the economy back on track, calling a joint session, Siddaramaiah said, this budget was very important, as it was estimated that Rs 58,000 crore would be required to implement the five guarantees annually.

''Thus, for the preparation of this budget very carefully, as it was also necessary to set aside funds for five guarantees. It was inevitable for me to personally get involved in the preparation of the budget. Due to all these reasons, I could not pay attention to other things,'' he was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

He also cited meeting of leaders of opposition parties (INDIA) in Bengaluru and Congress leadership's plans to meet the legislators after that, as the reasons for delay in calling the CLP meeting by him.

Speaking about the implementation of guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said, the schemes have been welcomed and celebrated by more than 97 per cent of our people, and this is an occasion for every Congress MLA, worker, supporter and admirer to be proud of.

''Our five guarantees are responsive to all castes, all religions, all walks of life. This has sent shivers down the spine of the BJP family. So, they create lies and fake videos to divert the attention of the people. Creating a fake letter in the name of an MLA (expressing displeasure about Ministers) and making news is part of this conspiracy,'' he said.

Now the legislator himself has clarified that the letter is not his, but the irony is that they have spread lies widely before knowing what the truth was.

Further noting that national and international media have opined that the verdict given by the people of Karnataka in this assembly election, is a ''game changer'' for the country's politics, the CM said, thus they try to divert people's attention from the success of five guarantees with a 'string of lies.'

