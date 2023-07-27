Left Menu

Niger's president is "fine", says AU Commission chair

African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had spoken on Thursday with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, whom soldiers of the presidential guard said they had ousted, the Russian news agency RIA reported. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Bazoum urged democratic forces to resist the power grab.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:05 IST
Niger's president is "fine", says AU Commission chair

African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had spoken on Thursday with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, whom soldiers of the presidential guard said they had ousted, the Russian news agency RIA reported. "He's very good. I even talked to him today. He's fine," Mahamat said on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit taking place in St Petersburg.

On Wednesday, Mahamat had condemned what he said appeared to be a coup attempt. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Bazoum urged democratic forces to resist the power grab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India
4
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's

Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023