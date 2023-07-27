Niger's president is "fine", says AU Commission chair
African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had spoken on Thursday with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, whom soldiers of the presidential guard said they had ousted, the Russian news agency RIA reported. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Bazoum urged democratic forces to resist the power grab.
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:05 IST
African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had spoken on Thursday with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, whom soldiers of the presidential guard said they had ousted, the Russian news agency RIA reported. "He's very good. I even talked to him today. He's fine," Mahamat said on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit taking place in St Petersburg.
On Wednesday, Mahamat had condemned what he said appeared to be a coup attempt. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Bazoum urged democratic forces to resist the power grab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine: At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
Two hospitalised, buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight
Russian general dismissed after accusing top brass of failing soldiers
Russia's Lavrov: I have not heard new proposals on grain deal