Niger's president is "fine", says AU Commission chair

African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had spoken on Thursday with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, whom soldiers of the presidential guard said they had ousted, the Russian news agency RIA reported. "He's very good. I even talked to him today. He's fine," Mahamat said on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit taking place in St Petersburg.

On Wednesday, Mahamat had condemned what he said appeared to be a coup attempt. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Bazoum urged democratic forces to resist the power grab.

