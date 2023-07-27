BJP member in Bihar announces resignation over Manipur violence, party says he wasn't active

A political activist in Bihar on Thursday put up a poster announcing his resignation from ''all posts in the BJP'' in protest against the ethnic strife in Manipur.

Vinod Sharma, who identified himself as a spokesman cum media panelist of the BJP, also shared with the press copies of his resignation letter addressed to the party's national president JP Nadda.

However, state BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh asserted that Sharma, who had joined BJP four years ago, ''never became an active member''.

''Anybody can become a primary member of the party by giving a missed call. Only those are considered active members who go a step further and deposit the membership fee. I challenge Sharma to show his membership slip,'' Singh told PTI.

He pointed out that Sharma's name did not figure in the party's authorised list of spokespersons and media panelists.

Interestingly, Sharma was last in the news in the thick of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he had announced his resignation from the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's stance on Pulwama terror strike.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) chuckled at the development.

''The resignation of senior spokesman Vinod Sharma shows cracks appearing in the BJP's rank and file as a result of the Narendra Modi government's mishandling of the Manipur issue,'' JD(U) state unit chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha said in a statement.

