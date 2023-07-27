Lebanon PM seeks to avert central bank vacancy after cabinet meet fails

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday moved to reassure top central bank officials that he would try to meet their stated concerns in an apparent bid to avert a leadership vacuum when the veteran governor retires on Monday. Political disputes have prevented Mikati finding a full-term replacement for governor Riad Salameh, whose term ends with Lebanon's financial system in tatters, and after the bank's four deputy governors voiced reluctance to take over.

The cabinet was meant to meet on Thursday to discuss appointing a new governor, but not enough ministers attended for it to go ahead, all but dashing any hope of a full-time replacement for Salameh before he steps down. Lebanese law requires the most senior of the four deputies to step in if the post is vacant, but they have all threatened to resign if no full-time governor is appointed.

They also urged the government to pass various measures including phasing out a controversial exchange platform, and introducing a law to allow the Central Bank to lend the government up to $1.2 billion over a six-month period. After Mikati met the four, his office said in a statement that the deputies' warnings were legitimate and that their proposals were consistent with the government's plan.

The government would work with parliament to pass "the necessary legislation for the proper functioning of institutions", the statement added. The deputy governors told Mikati they were carrying out their national and official duties, according to the statement.

Salameh, 72, leaves office on Monday after 30 years as governor with Lebanon's economy in tatters and facing charges of embezzling public funds, which he denies. The looming prospect of a leadership vacuum at the central bank raises fears of further state fragmentation, and reflects wider divisions that have also left the presidency vacant and the country without a fully empowered cabinet for over a year.

