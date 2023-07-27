Biden and Italy's Meloni to discuss closer cooperation on China
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni will discuss the benefits of closer trans-atlantic cooperation with regards to China, the White House said on Thursday.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters shortly before Biden was to play host to Meloni in a White House meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Giorgio Meloni
- China
- Joe Biden
- Press
- Biden
- Meloni
- White House
- Italian
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland
Waterlogging on tracks: More than 600 mail/express trains, 500 passenger trains affected between July 7 and July 15: Railways.
Russian rouble edges up under lingering post-mutiny pressure
Waterlogging on tracks: Railways says around 300 mail/express trains, 406 passenger trains cancelled between July 7 and July 15.
Waterlogging on tracks: Around 300 mail/express, 406 passenger trains cancelled from July 7-15