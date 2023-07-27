Left Menu

Dhankhar hosts retiring MPs of Rajya Sabha over dinner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:48 IST
Dhankhar hosts retiring MPs of Rajya Sabha over dinner
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hosted some of the retiring MPs of the Upper House over dinner.

Besides the retiring members, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal were also present at the dinner.

''Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted retiring members of Rajya Sabha over dinner at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha) Piyush Goyal and others were also present,'' the Vice-President said on Twitter.

He also shared pictures of some of the retiring members at his residence.

The MPs present at the dinner include Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Susmita Dev, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala, P Bhattacharya and Vinay Tendulkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India
4
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's

Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023