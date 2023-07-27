Left Menu

White House declines to say Biden invited Israel's Netanyahu

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:50 IST
The White House declined to say on Thursday whether U.S. President Joe Biden had invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on July 18 that Biden had extended an invitation to Netanyahu to visit the White House.

"They both agreed to meet in the United States later this year. Both teams are working through what that's going to look like, the timing," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

