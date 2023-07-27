Telangana BJP Chief hits out at BRS Govt for being "apathetic" to rain-affected farmers

BJP Telangana President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of being "apathetic" to the plight of rain-affected farmers, saying that the CM is not listening to the people who are facing hardships due to heavy rains. "The authorities are alert but KCR is not alert. KCR is in farm house and Pragati Bhavan(official residence of Telangana Chief Minister). He is not hearing the people who are facing hardships due to the heavy rains," G Kishan Reddy said.

He said that the state unit of BJP will seek help from the Central government to give relief to the people who are affected by the heavy rain. "I have talked to the Home Secretary and also some collectors today. We have decided to take help from the central government for giving relief to rain affected people in the state. I have also talked to the Home Secretary and Disaster management in charge in this regard," said G Kishan Reddy.

The BJP state president alleged that Telangana government is doing injustice to the people by not implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). "The state government should implement the crop insurance scheme to support the farmers. The government that should stand up for the farmers during calamities like heavy rains, cyclone and others, is doing injustice to the farmers. All states in the country have implemented the crop insurance scheme except Telangana," Kishan Reddy said.

G Kishan Reddy, while addressing the media, spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendra which has been launched across the country by the central government. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upgraded all fertilizer dealer shops across the country into a one stop centre as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra. Through these centres, farmers can get solutions and guidance to any problems they face including farming, seeds, fertilizers, marketing, bank loans and others. In this regard, around 4900 shops in Telangana have been upgraded as one stop centres," he said.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS government has not fulfilled the farm loan waiver promised by it. "The BRS government had promised to waive off farmers' loans. But today, the farmers are in trouble as loans are not waived off and they are not getting new loans," said the BJP Telangana President.

"The BRS government is not doing anything for the welfare of the tenant farmers. Today, tenant farmers are the most in the number of farmer's suicide," he added. Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR's government had cheated farmers, unemployed, women.

"The Kalvakuntla family (KCR's family) has made bulletproof glasses and deployed police in Pragati Bhavan, but it is not a people's government. If we come into power, we will change Pragati Bhavan into Praja Pragati Bhavan and establish a people's government here. KCR's nine years of rule have seen farmers, the unemployed, and women being cheated," Kishan Reddy said. (ANI)

