White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 28-07-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 00:09 IST
The White House said on Thursday there was no possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018.

Asked whether Biden might issue such a pardon, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, "No."

