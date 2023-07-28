Guatemalan presidential contender Torres visits Washington ahead of August run-off

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 00:55 IST
Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres will meet with U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday, her party said, ahead of a run-off vote next month that has raised international concerns over alleged interference by authorities. Torres' National Unity of Hope (UNE) party said the former first lady of Guatemala is slated to discuss migration, trade and security with U.S. State Department representatives.

The State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the meeting with Torres, who came in first in an initial round of voting last month. She will also meet with business leaders and present campaign proposals during a conversation with the Atlantic Council think tank that will be streamed online.

Torres' rival, Bernardo Arevalo of the Semilla party, who finished second in the vote, has not said whether he also plans to visit Washington. President Joe Biden's administration has raised various concerns over Guatemala's election process, including criticizing raids by authorities last week of Semilla offices.

A senior Biden administration official previously said the United States planned to host Torres and Arevalo for talks in Washington this week to show support for free and fair elections.

