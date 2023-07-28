US national security adviser discusses regional issues with Saudi crown prince
28-07-2023
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday in Jeddah and discussed bilateral and regional matters, the White House said in a statement.
Sullivan also reviewed progress to build on the benefits of the truce in Yemen, the White House said.
