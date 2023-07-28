US Vice President Harris condemns attempted takeover of power in Niger

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday condemned any efforts to seize power by force in Niger and expressed deep concern over the attempted takeover in a call with Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, the White House said in a statement.

In the call, Harris also expressed support for President Tinubu’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy, including ending a fuel subsidy and unifying foreign currency exchange rates, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)