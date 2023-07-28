US Vice President Harris condemns attempted takeover of power in Niger
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 01:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday condemned any efforts to seize power by force in Niger and expressed deep concern over the attempted takeover in a call with Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, the White House said in a statement.
In the call, Harris also expressed support for President Tinubu’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy, including ending a fuel subsidy and unifying foreign currency exchange rates, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- Bola Tinubu
- U.S.
- Kamala Harris
- Tinubu
- Harris
- Nigeria
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Navy plans flies through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills
UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills
Euro zone bond yields tumble as investors cheer cooling U.S. inflation
China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets U.S. Blinken in Jakarta - state media
US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie-breaking votes in Senate