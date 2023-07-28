Italy's Meloni says she prefers Republicans, but has 'great relationship' with Biden

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she has a clear preference in U.S. politics for Republicans, "but this does not stop me from having a great relationship" with President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Meloni, a right-winger, was answering a question about her past endorsement of Donald Trump, but did not clarify whether she still supported the previous White House leader or had changed her opinion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)