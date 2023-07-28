Left Menu

Italy's Meloni says she prefers Republicans, but has 'great relationship' with Biden

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she has a clear preference in U.S. politics for Republicans, "but this does not stop me from having a great relationship" with President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Meloni, a right-winger, was answering a question about her past endorsement of Donald Trump, but did not clarify whether she still supported the previous White House leader or had changed her opinion.

