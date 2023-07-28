Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Larry Nassar victims sue Michigan State for withholding documents

A lawsuit filed on Thursday by former Michigan State University athletes victimized by Larry Nassar alleges that its trustees voted in secret to withhold thousands of documents related to the disgraced team doctor in violation of state law. "We contend that board members made a behind-closed-doors secret decision not to release the records in blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act," Azzam Elder, a lawyer for the victims, said in a statement.

U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers

A Los Angeles food bank created to support low-income families is now coming to the aid of striking and struggling Hollywood actors and writers, some of whom show up for free groceries with tears in their eyes. The World Harvest Food Bank on Venice has opened its doors to aid members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), who must show their union cards to receive a bag of groceries, including fresh produce.

US Justice Dept investigating Memphis police for civil rights violations

The U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation into whether the Memphis Police Department has an unconstitutional "pattern or practice" of using excessive force and racial discrimination, department officials announced on Thursday. Earlier this year, the Justice Department agreed to join city officials and other agencies in a review of the Memphis Police Department after its officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, in the Tennessee city in January.

Head of US 'KleptoCapture' unit targeting Russian oligarchs leaves DOJ

The top prosecutor on a U.S. government task force targeting Russian oligarchs' assets as a means to pressure Moscow into ending its war in Ukraine said on Thursday he is leaving the Department of Justice. Andrew Adams, who has led the "KleptoCapture" task force since its inception in March 2022, will be replaced by his deputies Michael Khoo and David Lim, a DOJ spokesperson said.

Biden acts to protect workers as temperatures soar in record-setting July

U.S. President Joe Biden took steps to protect workers from extreme heat and met with the mayors of sweltering cities Phoenix and San Antonio on Thursday as an intensifying heat wave put half of Americans under heat watches and warnings. With this July set to become the hottest on record globally,

US senators Warren, Graham kick off bipartisan anti-Big Tech push

U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, and Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said on Thursday they would push for an ambitious bill to create a new government regulator empowered to rein in Meta Platforms' Facebook, Alphabet's Google, Amazon.com and other Big Tech platforms. For several years, bills intended to clip the wings of Big Tech companies have fallen short in U.S. Congress even as federal agencies wage legal battles against Google and Facebook over alleged violations of antitrust law.

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block 'ghost gun' ruling

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a regulation aimed at reining in so-called ghost guns, or privately made firearms that are difficult for law enforcement to trace, after it was struck down by a lower court. The administration asked the justices to halt a Texas-based federal judge's nationwide ruling that invalidated a Justice Department restriction on the sale of ghost gun kits while the administration appeals to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump lawyers meet with US special counsel as indictment looms

Donald Trump said his attorneys met on Thursday with U.S. Justice Department officials investigating the Republican former president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, in a sign that another set of criminal charges could come soon. An official at the federal court in Washington, where the grand jury investigating Trump is sitting, said that no indictments would be handed down on Thursday.

US House approves first 2024 spending bill, delays a second

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the first of 12 fiscal 2024 spending measures that Congress must enact by Sept. 30 or risk a government shutdown, but Republican infighting over spending levels clouded the path ahead for the other bills. The House voted 219-211 to approve the $155.7 billion military construction and veterans affairs bill, forwarding it to the Democratic-led Senate, which has already crafted its own version of the legislation.

White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

The White House said on Thursday there was no possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018. Asked whether Biden might issue such a pardon, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, "No."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)