Majority of US Senate backs sweeping defense policy bill, voting continues

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 05:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 05:46 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate backed a sweeping bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Thursday, setting up a showdown with legislation passed by the Republican-led House of Representatives with "culture war" amendments eliminating abortion rights and diversity protections.

As voting continued, the Democratic-controlled Senate backed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 86 to 11, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.

