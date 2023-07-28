Majority of US Senate backs sweeping defense policy bill, voting continues
A majority of the U.S. Senate backed a sweeping bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Thursday, setting up a showdown with legislation passed by the Republican-led House of Representatives with "culture war" amendments eliminating abortion rights and diversity protections.
As voting continued, the Democratic-controlled Senate backed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 86 to 11, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.
