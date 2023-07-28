Left Menu

US orders government personnel, family members to leave Haiti

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 08:27 IST
US orders government personnel, family members to leave Haiti

The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Haiti as soon as possible, citing "kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure."

The State Department said U.S. citizens not working for the government should also leave Haiti as soon as possible "by commercial or other privately available transportation options." "Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked," the State Department said in a travel advisory.

Haiti has struggled to contain violence and chaos as heavily armed gangs drive a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands amid frequent kidnappings for ransom, gang rapes, tortures and murders. The Caribbean nation has not elected a new leader since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
4
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023