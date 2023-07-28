Left Menu

"Central govt is working in biased manner ": Congress leader Sachin Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that central govt is "working in a biased manner."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that central govt is "working in a biased manner." "Even today he (PM) did not make any announcement on ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project ). He is not raising the issues of people...No Confidence Motion is being brought by the Opposition but he has kept 'Maun vrat' on the issue of Manipur. We all want that there should be a discussion on this... The central govt is working in a biased manner. And as elections are approaching, there will be more such political speeches rather than talking about development works," said Pilot.

Notably, Prime Minister on Thursday Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated a series of transformative development projects in Sikar, Rajasthan. The projects unveiled encompassed diverse sectors, aimed at empowering farmers, bolstering agriculture, advancing medical infrastructure and preserving Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage. Furthermore, speaking on the BJP's demand to unveil the 'red diary', Pilot said, "BJP has no issue left to talk about. They failed at the Centre. They failed in Rajasthan as the opposition. They are involved in quarrels. I believe that the Congress will form governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh".

Significantly, the Rajasthan government on Friday sacked its minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state. On Monday, he was seen carrying a red diary to the assembly which, according to him, contains details which can 'expose' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On the other hand, the BJP is saying that the people of Rajasthan want to know what secrets the diary contains. "This government has told numerous lies. People of Rajasthan want to know what is this 'Red Diary' and which secrets it contains and why has it got the CM and advisors worried?", said Satish Poonia, deputy leader of the opposition in Rajasthan assembly. (ANI)

