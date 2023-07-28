Left Menu

AAP spoc booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

An FIR has been lodged here against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:13 IST
AAP spoc booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged here against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday. In his complaint to police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him ''Mujahideen,'' abused his faith, and made ''extremely communally loaded'' remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25. ''In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith against Islam and against Muslims in general, such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims,'' Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to police.

Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if ''Mujahideen'' or ''Shehzad'' meant ''terrorist'' and hit back at Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as ''Jihadi.'' ''Does 'Shehzad' mean terrorist? Does 'Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Does 'Shehzad Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as 'Jihadi' on national media? The previous conduct of the Complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as 'Shishu'?'' Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Poonawala on Twitter. ''@Shehzad_Ind Long fight, bro. Tough questions you will have to prove,'' the AAP spokesperson added in the same tweet. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, ''An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law at the Sector 20 Police Station. Further investigation in the case is underway.'' Kakkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023