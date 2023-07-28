Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur sworn in as Chief Justice of AP High Court

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Friday by Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Thakur succeeds Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, who was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge recently.

Born on April 25, 1964, Thakur enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi on October 18, 1989. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on March 8, 2013. Later, he was transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Mumbai on June 10, 2022.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers and officials attended the ceremony.

