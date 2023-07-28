Left Menu

Opposition seeks immediate discussion on no-confidence motion in LS, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and Rajya Sabha for the day on Friday over the demands of opposition members related to the Manipur situation

Opposition seeks immediate discussion on no-confidence motion in LS, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and Rajya Sabha for the day on Friday over the demands of opposition members related to the Manipur situation. Opposition members in Lok Sabha demanded immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion which has been accepted by Speaker Om Birla.

The Speaker took up the Question Hour after the House met for the day but opposition members raised slogans in support of their demand. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cited an example of 1978 and said that the House took up debate on the no-confidence motion on the day it was admitted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready for debate on the day and time decided by the Speaker and that rules provide a 10-day window. The Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon amid the din.

Birla had accepted the no-confidence motion backed by opposition members on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after the opposition members raised their demands related to Manipur.

The opposition parties have been protesting in the House over their demand for a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The House also recalled the contribution of Vinay Dinu Tenulkar, who is retiring. (ANI)

