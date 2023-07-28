Left Menu

Industrialist Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:40 IST
Industrialist Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award
Industrialist Ratan Tata Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government has decided to confer the first 'Udyog Ratna' award on veteran industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, state Industries minister Uday Samant has said.

Awards for young entrepreneur, woman entrepreneur and Marathi entrepreneur will also be given, Samant announced in the state legislative council on Thursday.

''Just like the Maharashtra Bhushan award, which is presented to distinguished persons, the state government has decided to confer the Udyog Ratna award to Ratan Tata,'' said on Thursday.

He said a meeting was held regarding this by a committee comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and him as the industries minister.

