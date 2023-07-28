Left Menu

LS passes mines and minerals amendment bill 

We are going to produce 1 billion tonne of coal and make India self sufficient in the energy sector, Joshi said.We have decided to stop coal import by 2025-26, he added.The bill was later passed by voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:05 IST
LS passes mines and minerals amendment bill 
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill which seeks to grant exploration licence to private sector players for critical minerals.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, also empowers the central government to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licence for certain critical minerals.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The opposition members were protesting in the house over the Manipur issue.

“The amendments in the bill will be a game changer. We are going to produce 1 billion tonne of coal and make India self sufficient in the energy sector,” Joshi said.

''We have decided to stop coal import by 2025-26,'' he added.

The bill was later passed by voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023