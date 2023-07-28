Left Menu

Biden to visit Maine for first time as president, tout manufacturing gains

President Joe Biden will visit Maine on Friday in his first trip to the state since winning the White House to lay out the economic case for a second term and underscore domestic manufacturing. Biden will visit and make remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc, a company that produces heat- and fire-resistant fabrics primarily with domestic-made materials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:34 IST
Biden to visit Maine for first time as president, tout manufacturing gains
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will visit Maine on Friday in his first trip to the state since winning the White House to lay out the economic case for a second term and underscore domestic manufacturing.

Biden will visit and make remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc, a company that produces heat- and fire-resistant fabrics primarily with domestic-made materials. Biden will also issue an executive order that will boost incentives to manufacture new publicly funded inventions domestically. "He'll discuss how Bidenomics is revitalizing American manufacturing and bringing investments,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. “Big investments, investments that many cities haven’t seen before, as it relates to jobs, as it relates to making sure we are making things in America again.”

The town of 24,000 is located in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which gives it a special importance in U.S. presidential politics. While Maine is largely Democratic, the 2nd District is not. It’s more conservative, rural and working class than the state's only other congressional district. Republican former President Donald Trump won the district twice, and it was the only district in New England that backed Trump in 2020.

Maine is one of just two states - the other is Nebraska - that award an electoral vote to the winner of each congressional district, in addition to the two electoral votes that go to the winner of the statewide popular vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023