Left Menu

Putin: Western policy mistakes are main reason for high food prices

President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected suggestions that Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine was responsible for high global food prices, saying Western "mistakes" in the form of monetary stimulus were at the root of the problem.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:05 IST
Putin: Western policy mistakes are main reason for high food prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected suggestions that Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine was responsible for high global food prices, saying Western "mistakes" in the form of monetary stimulus were at the root of the problem. Putin asserted to a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that the United States and the European Union had printed money to buy food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that "prices skyrocketed".

Putin appeared to be referring to the policy of "quantitative easing" to help major Western economies function under the social and economic disruption of the pandemic. Putin also said the West had neglected investment in hydrocarbons: "One mistake led to another, it upended markets." 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023