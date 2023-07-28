Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath reviews preparations for 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:22 IST
UP CM Adityanath reviews preparations for 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the preparations for the ''Meri Maati Mera Desh'' event to be organised here on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said the programme is a tribute to the nation.

The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' event will be organised with the theme ''mitti ko naman, veeron ko vandan'', he said.

''Every citizen of Uttar Pradesh should become a participant in this holy and patriotism-filled campaign,'' Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

The Centre had on Wednesday decided to organise 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' events across the country from August 9-15, marking the culmination of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Adityanath, during the meeting, directed for preparing a better action plan in consultation with all district magistrates for the success of the event.

''Cultural events reflecting patriotism, street plays, among others, should be organised from August 9-15,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023