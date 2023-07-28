UP CM Adityanath reviews preparations for 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the preparations for the ''Meri Maati Mera Desh'' event to be organised here on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said the programme is a tribute to the nation.

The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' event will be organised with the theme ''mitti ko naman, veeron ko vandan'', he said.

''Every citizen of Uttar Pradesh should become a participant in this holy and patriotism-filled campaign,'' Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

The Centre had on Wednesday decided to organise 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' events across the country from August 9-15, marking the culmination of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Adityanath, during the meeting, directed for preparing a better action plan in consultation with all district magistrates for the success of the event.

''Cultural events reflecting patriotism, street plays, among others, should be organised from August 9-15,'' he said.

