Left Menu

Changes govt making to key environment acts will not promote biodiversity or conservation: Jairam Ramesh

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Friday attacked the government over proposed amendments to The Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002, saying they will neither protect biodiversity nor promote conservation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:33 IST
Changes govt making to key environment acts will not promote biodiversity or conservation: Jairam Ramesh
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Friday attacked the government over proposed amendments to The Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002, saying they will neither protect biodiversity nor promote conservation. Ramesh's attack came over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks while addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing. Modi said India has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment, and has set the bar even higher through the updated targets.

The prime minister said he is proud to say that India has led the way through its ambitious ''Nationally Determined Contributions''.

Tagging a media report on Modi's remarks, Congress general secretary Ramesh tweeted, ''What a cruel joke! The Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002 are being amended wholesale despite widespread opposition and the PM says this!'' ''Make no mistake these changes to the laws will neither protect biodiversity nor promote conservation. Obviously, his governing philosophy is to keep repeating a lie in the hope that it gets to be seen as the 'truth' after a while,'' he said. Ramesh has been critical of the government's actions in environment conservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023