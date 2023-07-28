Left Menu

Telangana rains: Congress holds protest in Hyderabad, state BJP chief Kishan Reddy visits rain-hit areas in city

The Congress in Telangana on Friday held a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC office here against the BRS governments alleged failure in dealing with the impact of heavy rains in the city.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:59 IST
Telangana rains: Congress holds protest in Hyderabad, state BJP chief Kishan Reddy visits rain-hit areas in city
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Telangana on Friday held a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office here against the BRS government's alleged failure in dealing with the impact of heavy rains in the city. Congress leaders took out a rally from the Telangana martyrs' memorial in front of Legislative Assembly to the GHMC office.

The protest was undertaken after a call was given for it by state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress leaders and activists, who held placards that read 'Save Hyderabad', alleged that the BRS government promised to develop the city to world-class standards but several areas were inundated due to the heavy rains. The party demanded that the poor who suffered loss of work due to heavy rains and flooding in the city be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 per family. Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy visited the localities affected by heavy rains in the city.

Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, took out a 'padayatra' in Amberpet and Yousufguda.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made tall claims about making Hyderabad like New York and Istanbul but there has been no change in the situation on the ground, he alleged.

He directed officials to address the issues brought to his notice by the people, a release from Reddy's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023