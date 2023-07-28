Delhi BJP demands Assembly session to discuss Yamuna floods

Left Menu

The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that the AAP government convenes an Assembly session to discuss the Yamuna floods and claimed that the compensation announced by the government for the affected people was too little.Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal how many flood-affected people were provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 by his government.This compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and means of livelihood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that the AAP government convenes an Assembly session to discuss the Yamuna floods and claimed that the compensation announced by the government for the affected people was ''too little''.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal how many flood-affected people were provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 by his government.

''This compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and means of livelihood. One cannot even meet their monthly expenses with a sum of Rs 10,000,'' Sachdeva said in a press conference.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the Kejriwal government should immediately convene the Monsoon session of the Assembly and discuss the floods in the national capital. The Yamuna river in Delhi flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Thursday, though it started receding slowly in the evening, according to the Central Water Commission. At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978, breaching embankments and penetrating deeper into the city.

Owing to the floods, more than 27,000 people were evacuated from their homes and the losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

