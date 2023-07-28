NCP MLA Rohit Pawar meets Maharashtra deputy CM and his uncle Ajit Pawar
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday met his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the state legislature complex here during the ongoing Monsoon session.
The two Pawars are now in opposite camps after Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state earlier this month.
The meeting took place in Ajit Pawar's chamber, sources in his office said.
Rohit, a first-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, met the deputy chief minister in connection with work related to his constituency, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra native caught by Excise with Rs 30 lakh cash from Kerala border check post
NCP's Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel meet Amit Shah, BJP leaders amid tussle over portfolios
Resentment among Maharashtra govt over portfolios, says NCP's Mahesh Tapase, claims Ajit pawar returned ‘empty handed’ from Delhi
Congress to lead opposition in Maharashtra, will fight 2024 polls as part of MVA: Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan
“Maharashtra’s cabinet expansion will be done soon”: Uday Samant