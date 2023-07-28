Left Menu

Act against right-wing activist Bhide for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Congress

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday demanded strict action against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.Speaking in the legislative assembly, Thorat said recent comments of Bhide were shameful and asked the state government to make a statement in the House on action taken against him.Sambhaji Bhide has a twisted mindset.

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday demanded strict action against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Thorat said recent comments of Bhide were shameful and asked the state government to make a statement in the House on action taken against him.

''Sambhaji Bhide has a twisted mindset. His comments about the Father of the Nation have disturbed the country. He repeatedly makes controversial comments and it needs to be found out who is backing him for political interests. We want strict action against him,'' said the former minister.

The Congress MLA, without taking names, claimed a machinery was working to finish off progressive ideology.

Bhide, speaking at an event in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati district earlier this week, reportedly made certain controversial references about Mahatma Gandhi's family. In the past too, the Hindutva leader has drawn flak for his controversial comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

