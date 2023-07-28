Left Menu

Telangana legislature to meet from August 3

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:36 IST
Telangana legislature to meet from August 3
The Telangana government on Friday decided to hold the state legislature session from August 3.

The Legislative Assembly and Council session is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

While the opposition Congress and BJP may attack the government over the promises of the ruling BRS, including double-bedroom houses for poor, the ruling BRS is likely to highlight its numerous welfare and development programmes during the session.

The current spell of heavy rains in the state is also expected to figure in the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

