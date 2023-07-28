Telangana legislature to meet from August 3
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government on Friday decided to hold the state legislature session from August 3.
The Legislative Assembly and Council session is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.
While the opposition Congress and BJP may attack the government over the promises of the ruling BRS, including double-bedroom houses for poor, the ruling BRS is likely to highlight its numerous welfare and development programmes during the session.
The current spell of heavy rains in the state is also expected to figure in the session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Council
- Congress
- Telangana
- Assembly
- The Legislative Assembly
ALSO READ
UAE Gender Balance Council participates in Global Aviation Gender Summit in Madrid
Maha Congress chief seeks dismissal of Shinde govt and imposition of President's rule
Modi govt 'hell-bent' on killing scientific research in country, alleges Congress
Defence Acquisition Council gives nod to procurement of Rafale-Marine jets, three more scorpene submarines
Logic, common sense taking nosedive in Congress with Rahul at helm: BJP over CBC row