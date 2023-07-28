Left Menu

Amit Shah arrives in Madurai, set to flag off BJP's padyatra in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

he padayatra that will begin from Rameswaram aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai who will lead the yatra had told reporters earlier.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:38 IST
Amit Shah arrives in Madurai, set to flag off BJP's padyatra in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram
BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Madurai ahead of launching the BJP's six-month-long padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People) in the State's Rameswaram town. The yatra, comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and seeks a decisive mandate to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

The padayatra that will begin from Rameswaram aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai who will lead the yatra had told reporters earlier. Shah will inaugurate the opening ceremony at the ground opposite the Rameswaram bus stand later today.

"Leaving for Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Today will flag off the "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land My People) Padyatra organised by @BJP4TamilNadu, which will carry the message of change, set forth by PM @narendramodi Ji, to every constituency of the state," Shah had posted ahead of his arrival in the southern state. "This Yatra 'My Soil My People'... All of us are embarking on a long journey for 168 days across 234 constituencies, meeting beneficiaries interacting with them and taking their good wishes for PM Modi..." Annamalai said.

The BJP state president said that at least one central minister would address each of the 10 major rallies that have been planned during the yatra. "The second part of the Yatra will invoke the spirit that this land and this people belong to us and we have a very unique Tamil spirit with Bharatiya culture and we will not allow the forces inimical to Tamil culture to swindle our precious resources... When Modi Ji comes back to power for the third straight time, Tamil Nadu has to give more number of MPs... We will talk about the corruption of the DMK..." Annamalai said

The yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle, the BJP state leader said. Annamalai said, "There is anti-incumbency in the state. People are very clear, they don't want DMK or any party that DMK is supporting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023