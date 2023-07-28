Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organises protest in Delhi, demands separate administration for tribals in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organised a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday and demanded a separate administration for the tribal population of Manipur living in its hill districts.

The protesters also demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the northeastern state engulfed in ethnic violence.

Scores of people attended the protest. Some of the protesters were seen wearing T-shirts with ''separate administration is the only solution'' written on them. Many of the protesters donned their traditional attire.

They demanded an end to attacks on tribal villages and capital punishment for those accused of raping women of the community.

Lalhmingmawii Gangte, an assistant professor of Jamia Millia Islamia and one of the organisers of the demonstration, said, ''It is a matter of survival (for the tribal community)...we are trying to fight with nonviolence. We may be trampled but our spirit will not be trampled at all. There is no point in appealing to the state government now because we know it will not do anything about it.'' Another organiser alleged that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has snatched away fundamental rights of the tribal community.

''Manipur Police and the state government are the main culprits behind this violence.... We demand our right to practise our religion,” Chochong Haokip told the gathering.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives. The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

